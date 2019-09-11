Di Maio expresses support for U.S. on 9/11 anniversary

7,000 unvaccinated kids under six banned from Veneto schools
Rome
11 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 11 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio Wednesday expressed sympathy and support for the United States on the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in 2001. "On the 18th anniversary of the tragic attacks of September 11, we embrace the American people and government to whom we are connected by a deep and historic friendship, honoring the memory of victims and renewing efforts for peace and security", said the foreign minister.
