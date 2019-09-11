Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

Brussels, September 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that EU member States which refuse to share the burden of the arrival of migrants should face financial penalties. "Those who do not participate in the redistribution of migrants at the European level will feel the impact in a significant way in financial terms," Conte said after meeting European Council President Donald Tusk. Conte also said that the repatriation of migrants whose claims for asylum have been refused should be handled at the EU level. "We have to do much more on repatriations with the help of the EU," he said. "We cannot say that we are satisfied with the repatriation system in Italy. "It should be managed at the European level... it can be assigned to States like Italy".