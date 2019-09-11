7,000 unvaccinated kids under six banned from Veneto schools

Venice, September 11 - A reported 7,000 unvaccinated children under the age of six will not be admitted in schools in the Veneto region, regional health authorities said on Wednesday. According to the data released by local health officials as of September, 3,114 children under three and 3,670 children between the ages of three and six - for a total of 6,783 kids - will be banned from playschools, nursery school and kindergarten because they have not abided by the so-called Lorenzin law making vaccination compulsory. Children under six can be turned away by schools under the legislation passed in 2018 to tackle plummeting vaccination rates Under the law, children must receive a range of mandatory immunizations before attending school, including for chickenpox, polio, measles, mumps, and rubella.