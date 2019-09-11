Schumacher set to leave Paris after special therapy

7,000 unvaccinated kids under six banned from Veneto schools
Rome
11 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 11 - Former Ferrari ace Michael Schumacher is set to leave Paris's Georges Pompidou hospital where he has been since Monday, reportedly for a top secret stem cell treatment in a Paris hospital for the brain injuries he suffered in a skiing accident in 2013, sources said Wednesday. According to media reports, a unnamed member of the hospital staff said Schumacher is conscious. His friend, FIA President and former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt visited Schumacher on Tuesday. The 50-year-old German won five F1 titles with Ferrari and two with Benetton.
