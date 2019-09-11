10 arrested for posing as cops to stage robberies

7,000 unvaccinated kids under six banned from Veneto schools
Naples
11 Settembre 2019
Naples, September 11 - Police in Naples on Tuesday arrested 10 suspects charged with robbing homes and stores across the Campania region dressed as Carabinieri police officers. The suspects allegedly posed as Carabinieri, pretending that they needed to search the area, to rob their victims, investigative sources said. They face charges including robbery, unlawful detention of weapons and abduction.
