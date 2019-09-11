Minister orders inspectors to probe killer's leave permit

7,000 unvaccinated kids under six banned from Veneto schools
Rome
11 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 11 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede on Tuesday ordered inspectors to look into the case of one of the convicted killers of security guard Francesco Della Corte who was recently allowed a prison-leave permit to celebrate his 18th birthday. Inspectors will carry out a preliminary investigation "to evaluate whether the procedure was correct and potentially relevant disciplinary conducts", ministry sources said. The teen was one of three then minors who on March 3 last year killed the 51-year-old security guard in the crime-ridden Neapolitan district of Scampia in a failed attempt to steal his gun. The permit for one of the three, who were sentenced to 16 years and a half in jail, sparked protests from the victim's family with his widow Annamaria Della Corte saying the teens "never showed the minimum sign of remorse".
