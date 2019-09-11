Central, southern Italy drive rise in exports

Rome, September 11 - ISTAT said Wednesday that central and southern Italy have registered impressive increases in exports this year. The statistics agency said exports increased in seasonally-adjusted terms by 5% for the Centre and 4% for the South in the second quarter, compared to the previous three months, but they decreased for the North-East and the North-West (-0.6% and -0.4% respectively). In the first six months of 2019 exports rose in the Centre by 17.4%, in the South by 2.5% and in the North-East by 1.5%, while dropped in the major islands by 11.9% and in the North-West by 1.1%.