Xenophobia is an illness, walls lead to loneliness - pope

Papal plane, September 11 - Pope Francis on Tuesday said xenophobia isn't a problem only in Africa as it represents "a human disease, like measles", talking to reporters aboard the papal plane while returning to Rome from Madagascar. The pontiff also said erecting walls is not the answer as "walls leave those who built them alone". Francis then said the is not afraid of a schism within the Catholic Church, referring to criticism from conservative Catholics in the US about his leadership. "I pray that there will not be schisms but I am not afraid", he said.