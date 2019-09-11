Ocean Viking rescue ship must be allowed to dock- Zingaretti

Rome, September 11 - The Ocean Viking migrant-rescue ship with 84 migrants on board "needs to enter, no ifs or buts," Democratic Party (PD) leader and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said in an interview to private television La7 aired late on Tuesday, when asked if the ship should be allowed to dock in Italy. The Ocean Viking, operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranée, has requested a safe port in Italy to disembark the migrants. The new Italian government formed by the PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has indicated it may break with the previous cabinet's policy of closing ports to NGO-run rescue ships.