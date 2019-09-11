Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2019 | 12:22

Rome
Central, southern Italy drive rise in exports

Papal plane
Xenophobia is an illness, walls lead to loneliness - pope

Rome
Ocean Viking rescue ship must be allowed to dock- Zingaretti

Rome
Cut in lawmakers coming in October says Di Maio

Rome
We're getting straight down to work - Conte

Rome
Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

Rome
Conte wins Senate confidence after sparring with League

Rome
Conte wins Senate confidence after sparring with League

Brussels
New pact on migrants, asylum says von der Leyen

Rome
Conte, League spar in Senate confidence debate

Rome
Italy joins British Tempest programme

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

PotenzaScuola
Potenza, riaprono le scuole, Bardi agli studenti: «Realizzate qui i vostri sogni»

TarantoL'aggressione
Taranto, sul bus senza biglietto: pugni e calci all'autista che glielo chiede

Leccei roghi
Gallipoli, in fiamme la macchia mediterranea vicino a due hotel

FoggiaVantaggi economici
Foggia, Zone speciali: corsa alle aree residue libere

BrindisiCaporalato
Tuturano, pastore 20enne sfruttato: convalidati i due arresti

BatL'inchiesta continua
Trani, «Giustizia svenduta»: ora Stato e Avvocatura chiedono i danni

Barifra «pirateria» e curiosità
Polignano, yacht entra nella grotta delle Monache: armatore multato

MateraNel Materano
Policoro, rubano nel centro commerciale: arrestati in 4

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Rome

Ocean Viking rescue ship must be allowed to dock- Zingaretti

'No ifs or buts' says PD leader

Rome, September 11 - The Ocean Viking migrant-rescue ship with 84 migrants on board "needs to enter, no ifs or buts," Democratic Party (PD) leader and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said in an interview to private television La7 aired late on Tuesday, when asked if the ship should be allowed to dock in Italy. The Ocean Viking, operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranée, has requested a safe port in Italy to disembark the migrants. The new Italian government formed by the PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has indicated it may break with the previous cabinet's policy of closing ports to NGO-run rescue ships.

