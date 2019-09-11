Cut in lawmakers coming in October says Di Maio

Rome, September 11 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio has said that a bill cutting the number of lawmakers in parliament by 345 will be approved next month. "The number of parliamentarians must be cut in October," Di Maio told La7 television late on Tuesday. "Two hours of work and it will be done". He also said that the government, supported by an alliance between his M5S and the Democratic Party (PD), will not scrap the 'quota 100' pension reform passed by previous M5S-League executive. The reform makes it easier for some groups of people to retire earlier. He added that he was pleasantly surprised at the level of agreement the M5S has reached with the PD, who were fierce rivals before League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the first Premier Giuseppe Conte government last month.