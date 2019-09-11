We're getting straight down to work - Conte

Rome, September 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that his new government is getting straight down to work after winning the second of two confidence votes in parliament on Tuesday, making it fully operative. On Wednesday Conte is meeting European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen and the outgoing EC chief Jean-Claude Juncker for talks in Brussels. Conte's second government is based on the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The PD and the M5S, traditionally fierce rivals, made a pact after League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's first League-M5S government last month. "Straight down to work," Conte said via Facebook. "Today I'll be in Brussels, where it is set to be a busy day of meetings with the heads of the EU institutions. "We do not have any time to waste in the EU. "I consider it a priority to accelerate to achieve three fundamental objectives for Italy and for the interests of the Italian people: to modify the Stability Pact to favour growth, to go beyond the Dublin Regulation (on managing migrants) and to have an extraordinary regime of interventions that help growth and the development of southern Italy."