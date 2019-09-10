Martedì 10 Settembre 2019 | 21:02

Rome
Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

Rome
Conte wins Senate confidence after sparring with League

Rome
Conte wins Senate confidence after sparring with League

Brussels
New pact on migrants, asylum says von der Leyen

Rome
Conte, League spar in Senate confidence debate

Rome
Italy joins British Tempest programme

Rome
Italy joins British Tempest programme

Rome
Conte, League spar in Senate confidence debate

Milan
Savoini seizures legit says court

Rome
Former general must pay damages to Nassiriya relatives

Rome
26% of Italy youth are NEETs, 14% in OECD

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

TarantoEx Teleperfomance
Taranto, salvi 300 posti di lavoro per call center

BariL'aggressione
Molfetta, porta il figlio di 4 anni in ospedale e aggredisce medici

LecceL'ultimo gesto
Meningite, l'Asl di Lecce precisa «Nessun caso, evitare allarmismi»

MateraOccupazione abusiva
Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

FoggiaLa denuncia
Foggia, piove nel Palazzo di giustizia: la protesta dei magistrati

PotenzaIl progetto
Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

BatIl caso
Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

HomeL'omicidio
Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

Rome, September 10 - The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship run by Doctors without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranée, on Tuesday rescued another 34 people, bringing the number of migrants on board up to 84. The newcomers include one pregnant woman and a on-year-old child. The 34 were picked up from a sailing boat, the Josefa. The Josefa was in difficulty after sea conditions worsened. It is unclear whether the Ocean Viking will now head for Italy or Malta. SOS Mediterranée said it had requested a place of safety and Libya had offered one, but the NGO refused it saying Libya was far from safe. The new Italian government has indicated it may break with the previous government's policy of closing ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. New Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese was keeping a low profile while Premier Giuseppe Conte stressed the migration problem had to be addressed at an EU level. SOS Mediterranèe is made up of groups from Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. Based in Marseille, it collaborates with MSF.

