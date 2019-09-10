Italy joins British Tempest programme

New pact on migrants, asylum says von der Leyen
10 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 10 - Italy on Tuesday officially joined the British Tempest programme to build a sixth-generation European multi-role fighter plane. The armaments chiefs of Britain and Italy signed a declaration of intent to collaborate on the programme in London Tuesday, the defence ministry said. "The start of this important partnership between Italy and the UK in a strategic sector like aerospace is a very positive result," said Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini. "It has been reached thanks to efficient and concrete work and is further confirmation of the excellence of the Italian defence industry". Guerini voiced his "satisfaction" with the deal. photo: two Eurofighters
