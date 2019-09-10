New pact on migrants, asylum says von der Leyen
Brussels
10 Settembre 2019
Brussels, September 10 - European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called for a "new pact on migration and asylum". She made the call in letters to future commissioners, Vice President with the migration brief Margaritis Schinas and Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Commissioner Ylva Johansson. "We must examine all te aspects, including eternal borders, the asylum and repatriations systems, the Schengen area of free circulation, and work with our partners outside the EU, von der Leyen said.
