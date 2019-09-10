Italy joins British Tempest programme
Rome
10 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 10 - Italy on Tuesday officially joined the British Tempest programme to build a sixth-generation European multi-role fighter plane. The armaments chiefs of Britain and Italy signed a declaration of intent to collaborate on the programme in London Tuesday, the defence ministry said. photo: two Eurofighters
