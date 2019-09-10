Conte, League spar in Senate confidence debate

Rome, September 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte and the far-right League party on Tuesday sparred in the Senate during a speech asking for the confidence of the Upper House. League Senators responded to criticism from Conte, who said the League "unilaterally" decided to start a government crisis on August 8, by shouting repeatedly "without honour, without honour!", "shame!" and "dignity!". Conte responded by saying "I see no dignity in your volte-face". Conte, referring to League leader Matteo Salvini, said "assigning one's faults to others is the most linear way to dodge responsibility for life, a sure way, but not the best, to save one's leadership. "To err is human, but to give other people the blame is the best way to keep the leadership of your party". Salvini pulled the plug on the League-5-Star (M5S) government led by Conte on August 8 to try to capitalise on the League's high poll numbers in snap election. The Senate votes later Tuesday on a confidence motion in the new government between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has replaced the League as the M5s's partner. Salvini accused Conte of having no dignity and being the new Mario Monti earlier. "I know someone who seemed like a premier for months," Salvini, who was deputy premier and interior minister under Conte for 14 months, told reporters in the Senate. "I don't know what happened then, what they promised him. "I expect a premier to have an idea for Italy, not continual insults. "He is a man who is aligned with power, without dignity. "We have discovered a new Monti, a new Gentiloni". Former European Commissioner Monti headed a technocrat government in 2011 to 2013 to lead the country through the debt crisis it was in at the time and he then made an unsuccessful bid to launch a new political party. Salvini also blasted Conte's decision to propose former centre-left premier Paolo Gentiloni as Italy's nominee for the new European Commission. "Gentiloni's nomination confirms that Conte made a pact with the devil, with (Angela) Merkel and (Emmanuel) Macron," Salvini told a press conference in the Senate. "They (the M5S) promised to revolutionize the EU," said Salvini. "Instead they nominated an old PD man".