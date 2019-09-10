Former general must pay damages to Nassiriya relatives

Rome, September 10 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld a ruling ordering a former general to pay damages for the victims of the 2003 attack on an Italian base in Nassiriya, southern Iraq. The suicide attack killed 28 people, including 19 Italians, 12 of whom were Carabinieri. The supreme court ruled that former general Bruno Strano, the head of the Italian mission in Iraq at the time, "underestimated" an alarm about an upcoming attack on the base and said that the security measures taken were "insufficient".