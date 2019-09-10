Martedì 10 Settembre 2019 | 17:42

Rome
Italy joins British Tempest programme

Rome
Conte, League spar in Senate confidence debate

Milan
Savoini seizures legit says court

Rome
Former general must pay damages to Nassiriya relatives

Rome
26% of Italy youth are NEETs, 14% in OECD

Palermo
Palermo conference to sound alarm on Socotra's biodiversity

Paris
Schumacher undergoing secret stem cell treatment in Paris

Ventimiglia
Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

Rome
Quota 100, basic income to remain - Catalfo

Rome
Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

Brussels
Revise Dublin rule says von der Leyen

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

TarantoLa decisione del sindaco
Taranto, riaperte le scuole del Tamburi a ridosso dell'ex Ilva

LecceL'ultimo gesto
Meningite, l'Asl di Lecce precisa «Nessun caso, evitare allarmismi»

BariLa denuncia
Palagiustizia Bari, topi e guano in archivio nova sede penale

MateraOccupazione abusiva
Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

FoggiaLa denuncia
Foggia, piove nel Palazzo di giustizia: la protesta dei magistrati

PotenzaIl progetto
Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

BatIl caso
Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

HomeL'omicidio
Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Rome

26% of Italy youth are NEETs, 14% in OECD

Italy has third highest percentage of NEETs

Rome, September 10 - Some 26% of Italians between the ages of 18 and 24 are not in employment, education or training (NEETs), compared to an OECD average of 14%, the organisation said Tuesday. Italy has the third highest percentage of NEETs in the OECD, it said. On average across OECD countries, 14.3% of 18-24 year-olds are neither employed nor in education or training (NEET). In Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Italy, South Africa and Turkey, over 25% of 18-24 year-olds are NEET. The new government has pledged to create jobs for the young and lure young people back form abroad.

