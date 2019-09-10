26% of Italy youth are NEETs, 14% in OECD

Italy joins British Tempest programme
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
10 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 10 - Some 26% of Italians between the ages of 18 and 24 are not in employment, education or training (NEETs), compared to an OECD average of 14%, the organisation said Tuesday. Italy has the third highest percentage of NEETs in the OECD, it said. On average across OECD countries, 14.3% of 18-24 year-olds are neither employed nor in education or training (NEET). In Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Italy, South Africa and Turkey, over 25% of 18-24 year-olds are NEET. The new government has pledged to create jobs for the young and lure young people back form abroad.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su