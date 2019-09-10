26% of Italy youth are NEETs, 14% in OECD

Rome, September 10 - Some 26% of Italians between the ages of 18 and 24 are not in employment, education or training (NEETs), compared to an OECD average of 14%, the organisation said Tuesday. Italy has the third highest percentage of NEETs in the OECD, it said. On average across OECD countries, 14.3% of 18-24 year-olds are neither employed nor in education or training (NEET). In Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Italy, South Africa and Turkey, over 25% of 18-24 year-olds are NEET. The new government has pledged to create jobs for the young and lure young people back form abroad.