Schumacher undergoing secret stem cell treatment in Paris

Paris, September 10 - Former Ferrari ace Michael Schumacher has started top secret stem cell treatment in a Paris hospital for the brain injuries he suffered in a skiing accident in 2013, sources said Tuesday. Schumacher, 50, the winningest driver in Formula One history, was admitted to the Georges Pompidou Hospital under an assumed name on Monday. Guards are watching the entrance to the intensive care unit where he is being treated. Schumacher has been in a coma since the skiing accident near his Swiss home six years ago. There have been occasional reports that he might be improving but these have never been confirmed. The German ace won five F1 titles with Ferrari and two with Benetton.