Martedì 10 Settembre 2019 | 15:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
Palermo conference to sound alarm on Socotra's biodiversity

Palermo conference to sound alarm on Socotra's biodiversity

 
Paris
Schumacher undergoing secret stem cell treatment in Paris

Schumacher undergoing secret stem cell treatment in Paris

 
Ventimiglia
Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

 
Rome
Quota 100, basic income to remain - Catalfo

Quota 100, basic income to remain - Catalfo

 
Rome
Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

 
Brussels
Revise Dublin rule says von der Leyen

Revise Dublin rule says von der Leyen

 
Fiumicino
Another dolphin dies on coast near Rome

Another dolphin dies on coast near Rome

 
Rome
Conte has no dignity says Salvini

Conte has no dignity says Salvini

 
Rome
Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

 
Rome
Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

 
Brussels
Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

 

Il Biancorosso

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraOccupazione abusiva
Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

 
TarantoPessime condizioni igieniche
Taranto, padre e figlio trasportano illegalmente 440 kg di cozze: denunciati

Taranto, padre e figlio trasportano illegalmente 440 kg di cozze: denunciati

 
FoggiaLa denuncia
Foggia, piove nel Palazzo di giustizia: la protesta dei magistrati

Foggia, piove nel Palazzo di giustizia: la protesta dei magistrati

 
PotenzaIl progetto
Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

 
LecceL'incidente
Trepuzzi, auto contro camion: muore una donna di 57 anni

Trepuzzi, auto contro camion: muore una donna di 57 anni

 
BatIl caso
Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

 
BariOccupazione
Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione, a rischio i dipendenti

 
HomeL'omicidio
Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

 

i più letti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig VD

Ventimiglia

Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

Madonna celebration allegedly stopped for 'Ndrangheta-linked man

Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

Ventimiglia, September 10 - Italian police are investigating whether a religious procession in Ventimiglia stopped and gave a formal 'nod' of respect to a man linked to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia last Saturday. The procession of the Madonna di Polsi allagedly stopped to pay its respects to Carmelo Palamara, who was sitting on a bench with his wife. Carmelo is the brother of Antonio Palamara, who died a few years ago and was considered head of the local offshoot of the 'Ndrangheta. Polsi, in the impervious crime-ridden Calabrian area of Aspromonte, is a place where 'Ndrangheta initiates new members and decides strategy. Ventimiglia is the only place outside Calabria where, for the last four years, the Madonna of Polsi has been celebrated.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati