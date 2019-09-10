Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

Palermo conference to sound alarm on Socotra's biodiversity
10 Settembre 2019
Ventimiglia, September 10 - Italian police are investigating whether a religious procession in Ventimiglia stopped and gave a formal 'nod' of respect to a man linked to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia last Saturday. The procession of the Madonna di Polsi allagedly stopped to pay its respects to Carmelo Palamara, who was sitting on a bench with his wife. Carmelo is the brother of Antonio Palamara, who died a few years ago and was considered head of the local offshoot of the 'Ndrangheta. Polsi, in the impervious crime-ridden Calabrian area of Aspromonte, is a place where 'Ndrangheta initiates new members and decides strategy. Ventimiglia is the only place outside Calabria where, for the last four years, the Madonna of Polsi has been celebrated.
