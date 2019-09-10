Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

Rome, September 10 - The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship run by Doctors without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranée, on Tuesday rescued another 34 people, bringing the number of migrants on board up to 84. The newcomers include one pregnant woman and a on-year-old child. The 34 were picked up from a sailing boat, the Josefa. The Josefa was in difficulty after sea conditions worsened. It is unclear whether the Ocean Viking will now head for Italy or Malta. The new Italian government has indicated it may break with the previous government's policy of closing ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. SOS Mediterranèe is made up of groups from Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. Based in Marseille, it collaborates with MSF.