Quota 100, basic income to remain - Catalfo

Rome, September 10 - Two flagship social programmes of the last government, the 'quota 100' early retirement scheme and the basic income for the poor and job seekers, will continue under the new government, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said Tuesday. "Quota 100 remains. Then if there are improvements to be made, for quota 100 or for the basic income, we will make them," she said. "But the two measures will remain." Catalfo is a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), for whom the basic income was a key election pledge last year. As a Senator, she spearheaded the movement to create the 'citizenship wage' basic income programme, which went into effect in March 2019. The quota 100 pension reform, allowing some people to retire earlier, was a key manifesto pledge of the M5S's former partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on its alliance with the M5S on August 8 and the M5S has now set up another government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and a tiny leftwing group, Free and Equal (LeU).