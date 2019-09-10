Martedì 10 Settembre 2019 | 15:53

Palermo
Palermo conference to sound alarm on Socotra's biodiversity

Paris
Schumacher undergoing secret stem cell treatment in Paris

Ventimiglia
Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

Rome
Quota 100, basic income to remain - Catalfo

Rome
Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

Brussels
Revise Dublin rule says von der Leyen

Fiumicino
Another dolphin dies on coast near Rome

Rome
Conte has no dignity says Salvini

Rome
Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

Rome
Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

Brussels
Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

MateraOccupazione abusiva
Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

TarantoPessime condizioni igieniche
Taranto, padre e figlio trasportano illegalmente 440 kg di cozze: denunciati

FoggiaLa denuncia
Foggia, piove nel Palazzo di giustizia: la protesta dei magistrati

PotenzaIl progetto
Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

LecceL'incidente
Trepuzzi, auto contro camion: muore una donna di 57 anni

BatIl caso
Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

BariOccupazione
Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

 
HomeL'omicidio
Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Brussels

Revise Dublin rule says von der Leyen

Solidarity can't depend on a geographical position

Brussels, September 10 - The Dublin Regulation whereby migrants must register in the country they arrive at must be revised, European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. "We must reform Dublin, and it is a question that concerns solidarity, which by definition cannot depend on a geographical position," she said. "It cannot be the basis on which a country must assume greater responsibilities, for example, with respect to the arrival of migrants. "Therefore Dublin must be reformed and we will talk about it with a lot of commitment. "This is one of the fundamental points of our programme". Successive Italian governments have been trying for years to get the Dublin rule changed. Italy is the most exposed country to migration across the central Mediterranean.

