Revise Dublin rule says von der Leyen

Brussels, September 10 - The Dublin Regulation whereby migrants must register in the country they arrive at must be revised, European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. "We must reform Dublin, and it is a question that concerns solidarity, which by definition cannot depend on a geographical position," she said. "It cannot be the basis on which a country must assume greater responsibilities, for example, with respect to the arrival of migrants. "Therefore Dublin must be reformed and we will talk about it with a lot of commitment. "This is one of the fundamental points of our programme". Successive Italian governments have been trying for years to get the Dublin rule changed. Italy is the most exposed country to migration across the central Mediterranean.