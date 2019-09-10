Another dolphin dies on coast near Rome

Fiumicino, September 10 - Another dolphin died on the coast near Rome on Tuesday. The animal, about two metres long, was found beached at Focene, in an area nicknamed Mare Nostrum and not far from the beach resort of Fregene. The cause of death is as yet unknown. Other dolphins have been found dead along the Roman coastline in the last few months, along with turtles. Pods of dolphins have also been found dead farther north, on the coast of southern Tuscany. In that case death was attributed to a measles-like disease.