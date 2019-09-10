Conte has no dignity says Salvini

Rome, September 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini accused Premier Giuseppe Conte of having no dignity and being the new Mario Monti on Tuesday. Conte has formed a new executive backed by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) after Salvini last month pulled the plug on his first government, supported by the League and the M5S. "I know someone who seemed like a premier for months," Salvini, who was deputy premier and interior minister under Conte for 14 months, told reporters in the Senate. "I don't know what happened then, what they promised him. "I expect a premier to have an idea for Italy, not continual insults. "He is a man who is aligned with power, without dignity. "We have discovered a new Monti, a new Gentiloni". Former European Commissioner Monti headed a technocrat government in 2011 to 2013 to lead the country through the debt crisis it was in at the time and he then made an unsuccessful bid to launch a new political party. Earlier on Tuesday Salvini blasted Conte's decision to propose former centre-left premier Paolo Gentiloni as Italy's nominee for the new European Commission. "Gentiloni's nomination confirms that Conte made a pact with the devil, with (Angela) Merkel and (Emmanuel) Macron," Salvini told a press conference in the Senate. "They (the M5S) promised to revolutionize the EU," said Salvini. "Instead they nominated an old PD man".