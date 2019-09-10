Martedì 10 Settembre 2019 | 15:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
Palermo conference to sound alarm on Socotra's biodiversity

Palermo conference to sound alarm on Socotra's biodiversity

 
Paris
Schumacher undergoing secret stem cell treatment in Paris

Schumacher undergoing secret stem cell treatment in Paris

 
Ventimiglia
Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

Procession 'nod' in Ventimiglia probed

 
Rome
Quota 100, basic income to remain - Catalfo

Quota 100, basic income to remain - Catalfo

 
Rome
Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

Ocean Viking rescues another 34 migrants

 
Brussels
Revise Dublin rule says von der Leyen

Revise Dublin rule says von der Leyen

 
Fiumicino
Another dolphin dies on coast near Rome

Another dolphin dies on coast near Rome

 
Rome
Conte has no dignity says Salvini

Conte has no dignity says Salvini

 
Rome
Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

 
Rome
Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

 
Brussels
Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

 

Il Biancorosso

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraOccupazione abusiva
Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

 
TarantoPessime condizioni igieniche
Taranto, padre e figlio trasportano illegalmente 440 kg di cozze: denunciati

Taranto, padre e figlio trasportano illegalmente 440 kg di cozze: denunciati

 
FoggiaLa denuncia
Foggia, piove nel Palazzo di giustizia: la protesta dei magistrati

Foggia, piove nel Palazzo di giustizia: la protesta dei magistrati

 
PotenzaIl progetto
Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

 
LecceL'incidente
Trepuzzi, auto contro camion: muore una donna di 57 anni

Trepuzzi, auto contro camion: muore una donna di 57 anni

 
BatIl caso
Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

 
BariOccupazione
Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione, a rischio i dipendenti

 
HomeL'omicidio
Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

 

i più letti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig VD

Rome

Conte has no dignity says Salvini

He's the new Mario Monti says League leader

Conte has no dignity says Salvini

Rome, September 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini accused Premier Giuseppe Conte of having no dignity and being the new Mario Monti on Tuesday. Conte has formed a new executive backed by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) after Salvini last month pulled the plug on his first government, supported by the League and the M5S. "I know someone who seemed like a premier for months," Salvini, who was deputy premier and interior minister under Conte for 14 months, told reporters in the Senate. "I don't know what happened then, what they promised him. "I expect a premier to have an idea for Italy, not continual insults. "He is a man who is aligned with power, without dignity. "We have discovered a new Monti, a new Gentiloni". Former European Commissioner Monti headed a technocrat government in 2011 to 2013 to lead the country through the debt crisis it was in at the time and he then made an unsuccessful bid to launch a new political party. Earlier on Tuesday Salvini blasted Conte's decision to propose former centre-left premier Paolo Gentiloni as Italy's nominee for the new European Commission. "Gentiloni's nomination confirms that Conte made a pact with the devil, with (Angela) Merkel and (Emmanuel) Macron," Salvini told a press conference in the Senate. "They (the M5S) promised to revolutionize the EU," said Salvini. "Instead they nominated an old PD man".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati