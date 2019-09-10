Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

Palermo conference to sound alarm on Socotra's biodiversity
Rome
10 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 10 - Moody's said Tuesday that it has cut its GDP growth forecast for Italy for 2019 to 0.2%, down from the previous prediction of 0.4%. The rating agency said it expects growth to pick up slightly in the second half of 2019 thanks to positive developments on the labour market and exports. It said that it expects the Italian economy to grow 0.5% in 2020.
