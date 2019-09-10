Martedì 10 Settembre 2019 | 14:05

Rome
Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

Rome
Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

Brussels
Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

Rome
New Conte govt will give Italy political stability - Moody's

Naples
Outcry after killer let out for 18th birthday party

Rome
New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

Rome
Neo-fascist Stefano Delle Chiaie dead

Rome
Italian banks' bad loans below 90 bn - BoI

Rome
Industrial production down 0.7% in July - ISTAT

Brindisi
Young man shot dead in Brindisi

Rome
New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

LecceL'incidente
Trepuzzi, auto contro camion: muore una donna di 57 anni

BatIl caso
Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

BariOccupazione
Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

PotenzaLa lite
Palazzo S. Gervasio, aggressione in Cpr: ferito un migrante, 12 arresti

MateraMaltempo
Giovani materani intrappolati nell’inferno del tifone «Faxai» in Giappone

TarantoIl dossier ex Ilva
Ginosa, Bellanova: «L’acciaio è strategicoma si rispetti l’ambiente»

FoggiaAeroporto
Foggia, «Gino Lisa» pronto per l’allungamento pista

HomeL'omicidio
Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Brussels

Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

Ex premier set to be first Italian to hold the position

Brussels, September 10 - European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that she has chosen Italy's Paolo Gentiloni to be the EU's next economic affairs commissioner. The ex premier and former foreign minister is set to be the first Italian to hold this position. The nomination must be ratified by the European Parliament.

