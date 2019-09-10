Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Brussels
10 Settembre 2019
Brussels, September 10 - European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that she has chosen Italy's Paolo Gentiloni to be the EU's next economic affairs commissioner. The ex premier and former foreign minister is set to be the first Italian to hold this position. The nomination must be ratified by the European Parliament.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su