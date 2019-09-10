Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

(see related story on Gentiloni) Rome, September 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday blasted Premier Giuseppe Conte's decision to propose Paolo Gentiloni as Italy's nominee for the new European Commission. "Gentiloni's nomination confirms that Conte made a pact with the devil, with (Angela) Merkel and (Emmanuel) Macron," Salvini told a press conference in the Senate. Gentiloni's name was forward after the ex-premier's Democratic Party (PD) reached an agreement with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) to support a new government led by Conte after Salvini pulled the plug on the first Conte executive last month. "They (the M5S) promised to revolutionize the EU," said Salvini. "Instead they nominated an old PD man".