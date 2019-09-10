New Conte govt will give Italy political stability - Moody's

Rome, September 10 - Moody's said Tuesday that the new government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte should lead to a "period of political stability in Italy". Conte's second government is based on the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The parties, traditionally fierce rivals, made a pact after League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's first government last month. The agency said the formation of the new government should make it possible for the 2020 budget law to be presented in good time. It said it expected the executive to be "less Euroskeptic than the previous League/M5S government" and "less conflictual towards Europe". But Moody's also said in a credit opinion on Tuesday that Italy lacks a "coherent economic policy agenda". The agency said that this factor and "the high levels of public debt that are not likely to decrease in the coming years and slow growth" were the reason for it giving Italy a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook.