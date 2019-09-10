Martedì 10 Settembre 2019 | 14:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

Moody's cuts Italy's 2019 GDP forecast to 0.2%

 
Rome
Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

Conte made pact with the devil - Salvini on Gentiloni

 
Brussels
Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

Gentiloni nominated EU economic affairs commissioner

 
Rome
New Conte govt will give Italy political stability - Moody's

New Conte govt will give Italy political stability - Moody's

 
Naples
Outcry after killer let out for 18th birthday party

Outcry after killer let out for 18th birthday party

 
Rome
New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

 
Rome
Neo-fascist Stefano Delle Chiaie dead

Neo-fascist Stefano Delle Chiaie dead

 
Rome
Italian banks' bad loans below 90 bn - BoI

Italian banks' bad loans below 90 bn - BoI

 
Rome
Industrial production down 0.7% in July - ISTAT

Industrial production down 0.7% in July - ISTAT

 
Brindisi
Young man shot dead in Brindisi

Young man shot dead in Brindisi

 
Rome
New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

 

Il Biancorosso

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl progetto
Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

Unibas sceglie ristorazione "sostenibile": al via il bando plastic free

 
LecceL'incidente
Trepuzzi, auto contro camion: muore una donna di 57 anni

Trepuzzi, auto contro camion: muore una donna di 57 anni

 
BatIl caso
Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

Margherita di Savoia, rete da pesca a strascico in mare per sfuggire ai controlli: recuperata

 
BariOccupazione
Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione, a rischio i dipendenti

 
MateraMaltempo
Giovani materani intrappolati nell’inferno del tifone «Faxai» in Giappone

Giovani materani intrappolati nell’inferno del tifone «Faxai» in Giappone

 
TarantoIl dossier ex Ilva
Ginosa, Bellanova: «L’acciaio è strategicoma si rispetti l’ambiente»

Ginosa, Bellanova: «L’acciaio è strategico ma si rispetti l’ambiente»

 
FoggiaAeroporto
Foggia, «Gino Lisa» pronto per l’allungamento pista

Foggia, «Gino Lisa» pronto per l’allungamento pista

 
HomeL'omicidio
Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

 

i più letti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Gallipoli, dissequestrato il «Samsara Beach»: ora la bonifica

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig VD

Rome

New Conte govt will give Italy political stability - Moody's

But agency bemoans lack of 'coherent economic policy agenda'

New Conte govt will give Italy political stability - Moody's

Rome, September 10 - Moody's said Tuesday that the new government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte should lead to a "period of political stability in Italy". Conte's second government is based on the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The parties, traditionally fierce rivals, made a pact after League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's first government last month. The agency said the formation of the new government should make it possible for the 2020 budget law to be presented in good time. It said it expected the executive to be "less Euroskeptic than the previous League/M5S government" and "less conflictual towards Europe". But Moody's also said in a credit opinion on Tuesday that Italy lacks a "coherent economic policy agenda". The agency said that this factor and "the high levels of public debt that are not likely to decrease in the coming years and slow growth" were the reason for it giving Italy a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati