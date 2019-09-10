Outcry after killer let out for 18th birthday party

Naples, September 10 - The family of security guard who has beaten to death with metal bars have expressed dismay after one of the people convicted for the homicide was let out to celebrate his 18th birthday after less than a year behind bars. The photos of the party were shared on social media and picked up by newspapers on Tuesday. The victim's family blasted the decision to grant the permit as "shameful" and wrote to the judges calling for their pain to be considered and asking for more rigour. The 18-year-old was one of three people convicted for killing Franco Della Corte on March 16, 2018. The other two were also minors at the time. The 18-year-old's lawyer said there was no intention to offend the victim's family and that the photos had been shared by relatives without his knowledge.