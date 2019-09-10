Martedì 10 Settembre 2019 | 12:08

Rome
New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

Rome
Neo-fascist Stefano Delle Chiaie dead

Rome
Italian banks' bad loans below 90 bn - BoI

Rome
Industrial production down 0.7% in July - ISTAT

Brindisi
Young man shot dead in Brindisi

Rome
New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

Matera
Daniel Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

Berlin
Eight passengers hurt on Lamezia Terme-Berlin flight

Rome
CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

Matera
Danile Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

Brussels
Gentiloni at EC economic affairs - sources

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

BariComuni a lavoro
Bande musicali pugliesi Patrimonio dell'Unesco? La proposta

PotenzaLa lite
Palazzo S. Gervasio, aggressione in Cpr: ferito un migrante, 12 arresti

MateraMaltempo
Giovani materani intrappolati nell’inferno del tifone «Faxai» in Giappone

TarantoIl dossier ex Ilva
Ginosa, Bellanova: «L’acciaio è strategicoma si rispetti l’ambiente»

LecceIl caso
Scuola nel Leccese, studenti in calo: 2.572 banchi saranno vuoti

FoggiaAeroporto
Foggia, «Gino Lisa» pronto per l’allungamento pista

BatIl braccio di ferro
Trani, vertenza Piramide: via al braccio di ferro, preoccupazione per i dipendenti

HomeL'omicidio
Brindisi, pregiudicato 19enne freddato con 3 colpi alla testa

Rome

PD-M5S executive easily passed first test in Lower House

Rome, September 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's new government faces the second of two confidence votes in parliament in the Senate on Tuesday after passing the first test easily on Monday. Conte's second government, based on the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), won the confidence of the Lower House with 343 votes in favour and 263 against. The PD and the M5S, traditionally fierce rivals, made a pact after League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's first government last month. In his speech in the House, Conte said his second government would usher in a "new season of reform", including cuts to the number of parliamentarians, tax reductions to benefit workers, measures for nurseries and a revision of the European Stability Pact. Conte was greeted by shouts of "traitor" from some League Senators as he entered the Upper House on Tuesday. Salvini has said the PD-M5S government will not last and argues Italy should hold early elections.

