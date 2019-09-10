Neo-fascist Stefano Delle Chiaie dead

Rome, September 10 - Italian neo-fascist Stefano Delle Chiaie died at a Roman hospital overnight at the age of 82, sources said on Tuesday. Delle Chiaie was the founder of the Avanguardia Nazionale (National Vanguard) group and he is considered to have played a major role in Italy's 'years of lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 1980s. He was implicated in the case of the 1980 Bologna railway station bombing in which 85 people were killed, although he was subsequently acquitted. He was also probed in the 1990s in relation to several attacks on trains.