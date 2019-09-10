Industrial production down 0.7% in July - ISTAT

New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
10 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 10 - Italian industrial production dropped 0.7% in July, both with respect to June and to the same month in 2018, ISTAT said on Tuesday. It is the second consecutive month-on-month drop and the fifth on the trot in year-on-year terms, the national statistics agency said. ISTAT said that Italian car production plunged 14% in July with respect to the same month last year.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su