New Conte govt faces 2nd confidence vote

Rome, September 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's new government faces the second of two confidence votes in parliament in the Senate on Tuesday after passing the first test easily on Monday. Conte's second government, based on the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), won the confidence of the Lower House with 343 votes in favour and 263 against. The PD and the M5S, traditionally fierce rivals, made a pact after League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's first government last month.