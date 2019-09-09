Daniel Craig shoots James Bond in Matera
Matera
09 Settembre 2019
Matera, September 9 - Daniel Craig on Monday shot more scenes of the 25th James Bond film, 'No Time To Die', in the famed Sassi area of Matera. Craig drove the iconic Aston Martin through the area and shot in two Sassi squares while director Cari Fukunaga set up a flat overlooking the Sassi. The film is also being shot at Gravina in Puglia.
