Lunedì 09 Settembre 2019 | 21:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Matera
Daniel Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

Daniel Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

 
Berlin
Eight passengers hurt on Lamezia Terme-Berlin flight

Eight passengers hurt on Lamezia Terme-Berlin flight

 
Rome
CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

 
Matera
Danile Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

Danile Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

 
Brussels
Gentiloni at EC economic affairs - sources

Gentiloni at EC economic affairs - sources

 
Port Louis
Boost jobs for youth, welcome migrants - pope in Mauritius

Boost jobs for youth, welcome migrants - pope in Mauritius

 
Rome
CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

 
Rome
CasaPound Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

CasaPound Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

 
Pescara
Pescara station 'dirty bomb' scare

Pescara station 'dirty bomb' scare

 
Rome
Minimum wage to be linked to bargaining - Catalfo

Minimum wage to be linked to bargaining - Catalfo

 
Rome
Cerciello colleague probed for not bringing gun

Cerciello colleague probed for not bringing gun

 

Il Biancorosso

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraL'attore
Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

 
PotenzaSanità
Potenza, riapre il reparto di Neonatologia al San Carlo

Potenza, riapre il reparto di Neonatologia al San Carlo

 
BariProvveditorato
Bari, 8 mln fondi per messa a norma vecchio Palagiustizia

Bari, 8 mln fondi per messa a norma vecchio Palagiustizia

 
TarantoLa scoperta
Taranto, nascondeva sul balcone droga e 13mila euro falsi: arrestato 35enne

Taranto, nascondeva sul balcone droga e 13mila euro falsi: arrestato 35enne

 
HomeIl batterio killer
Allarme Xylella, Coldiretti: 43 nuovi ulivi infetti tra Brindisi-Taranto

Allarme Xylella, Coldiretti: 43 nuovi ulivi infetti tra Brindisi-Taranto

 
FoggiaL'arresto
Foggia, ruba cellulare e scappa, inseguito dalla vittima e dai poliziotti

Foggia, ruba cellulare e scappa, inseguito dalla vittima e dai poliziotti

 
LecceI roghi
Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

 
BatKarol Wojtyla
Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

 

i più letti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Matera

Daniel Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

Sassi location of shoot

Daniel Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

Matera, September 9 - Daniel Craig on Monday shot more scenes of the 25th James Bond film, 'No Time To Die', in the famed Sassi area of Matera. Craig drove the iconic Aston Martin through the area and shot in two Sassi squares while director Cari Fukunaga set up a flat overlooking the Sassi. The film is also being shot at Gravina in Puglia.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati