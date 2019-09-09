Eight passengers hurt on Lamezia Terme-Berlin flight

Daniel Craig shoots James Bond in Matera
Berlin
09 Settembre 2019
Berlin, September 9 - Eight passengers were injured when an Airbus 319 from the low-cost airline Eurowings suffered turbulence shortly before landing on Monday afternoon at Berlin's Tegel airport. It had departed from Italy's Lamezia Terme airport. One woman was seriously hurt, the DPA agency said. She was taken to hospital, it said.
