Gentiloni at EC economic affairs - sources

CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked
Brussels
09 Settembre 2019
Brussels, September 9 - Former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) premier Paolo Gentiloni will be the next European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, barring last-minute surprises, sources said in Brussels Monday. President-elect Ursula von der Leyen will unveil the EC posts on Tuesday at noon and there may be some variations until that time, the sources said.
