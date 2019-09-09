Lunedì 09 Settembre 2019 | 19:40

Rome
CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

Matera
Danile Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

Brussels
Gentiloni at EC economic affairs - sources

Port Louis
Boost jobs for youth, welcome migrants - pope in Mauritius

Rome
CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

Rome
CasaPound Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

Pescara
Pescara station 'dirty bomb' scare

Rome
Minimum wage to be linked to bargaining - Catalfo

Rome
Cerciello colleague probed for not bringing gun

Rome
Conte pledges 'new season of reform' before confidence test

Milan
Milan theatre impounded for breaking building norms

Il Biancorosso

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, riapre il reparto di Neonatologia al San Carlo

BariProvveditorato
Bari, 8 mln fondi per messa a norma vecchio Palagiustizia

TarantoLa scoperta
Taranto, nascondeva sul balcone droga e 13mila euro falsi: arrestato 35enne

HomeIl batterio killer
Allarme Xylella, Coldiretti: 43 nuovi ulivi infetti tra Brindisi-Taranto

FoggiaL'arresto
Foggia, ruba cellulare e scappa, inseguito dalla vittima e dai poliziotti

MateraLa foto
Daniel Craig attera a Bari, ora direzione Matera per il set di James Bond

LecceI roghi
Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

BatKarol Wojtyla
Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Port Louis

Boost jobs for youth, welcome migrants - pope in Mauritius

Last event of one-day trip

Port Louis, September 9 - At the last event of his one-day Apostolic Journey to Mauritius on Monday, Pope Francis launched an appeal to the nation's politicians and civil servants for a better distribution of economic prosperity to all sectors of society, Vatican News reported. He especially mentioned young people. Youth unemployment in Mauritius hovered around 23% in 2018 for 15-24-year-olds, according to the World Bank, while overall unemployment clocked in at less than 7%. The Pope pointed out the disparity, while praising the country's steady economic development since independence in 1968. "It appears that economic growth does not always profit everyone," he said, "and even sets aside - by certain of its mechanisms and processes - a certain number of people, particularly the young." So he urged Mauritius' political leaders to promote an economic policy "focused on people", one that favors "a better division of income, the creation of jobs, and integral promotion of the poor." The alternative, he noted, would be to "yield to the temptation of an idolatrous economic model that feels the need to sacrifice human lives on the altar of speculation and profit alone". Pope Francis also praised the democratic tradition that makes Mauritius "a haven of peace." And he encouraged politicians to be examples to their compatriots in their conduct and fight against corruption. He said the island nation's culture is the result of successive waves of migration, making it particularly diverse. Around 48% of the country's population of 1.26 million is Hindu, 33% Christian - of which 26% is Catholic - and 17% Muslim. "For this reason," said the Pope, "I encourage you, in fidelity to your roots, to take up the challenge of welcoming and protecting those migrants who today come looking for work and, for many of them, better conditions of life for their families." He called on Mauritians to be "protagonists and defenders of a true culture of encounter that enables migrants - and everyone - to be respected in their dignity and their rights." Finally, Pope Francis voiced his appreciation for the way the nation's different religions work together towards building a harmonious society. "And I express once more," he concluded, "the desire of the Catholics of Mauritius to continue to participate in this fruitful dialogue that has so deeply marked the history of your people."

