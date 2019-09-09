Lunedì 09 Settembre 2019 | 19:41

Rome
CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

Matera
Danile Craig shoots James Bond in Matera

Brussels
Gentiloni at EC economic affairs - sources

Port Louis
Boost jobs for youth, welcome migrants - pope in Mauritius

Rome
CasaPound, Forza Nuova Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

Rome
CasaPound Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

Pescara
Pescara station 'dirty bomb' scare

Rome
Minimum wage to be linked to bargaining - Catalfo

Rome
Cerciello colleague probed for not bringing gun

Rome
Conte pledges 'new season of reform' before confidence test

Milan
Milan theatre impounded for breaking building norms

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, riapre il reparto di Neonatologia al San Carlo

BariProvveditorato
Bari, 8 mln fondi per messa a norma vecchio Palagiustizia

TarantoLa scoperta
Taranto, nascondeva sul balcone droga e 13mila euro falsi: arrestato 35enne

HomeIl batterio killer
Allarme Xylella, Coldiretti: 43 nuovi ulivi infetti tra Brindisi-Taranto

FoggiaL'arresto
Foggia, ruba cellulare e scappa, inseguito dalla vittima e dai poliziotti

MateraLa foto
Daniel Craig attera a Bari, ora direzione Matera per il set di James Bond

LecceI roghi
Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

BatKarol Wojtyla
Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Rome

Political profiles 'violate policy agst spreading hate' - FB

Rome, September 9 - The Facebook and Instagram accounts of far-right groups CasaPound and Forza Nuova (FN) were blocked on Monday. The official profiles of the movements are no longer accessible, as well as those of many national, local and provincial chiefs including candidates elected in many Italian cities. Twitter profiles are still accessible, on the other hand. CasaPound is a far-right movement based in Rome which has neo-Fascist sympathies. FN like CasaPound has frequently gained headlines for apology of Fascism. "This is an unprecedented attack. We are disgusted," said CasaPound President Gianluca Iannone. "It is a situation that reflects the current situation of the government of (clinging to) posts. "We will file an urgent class action law suit against an act of disgraceful prevarication". A Facebook spokesman told ANSA that "persons or organisations that spread hatred or attack others on the basis of who they are will not have a place on Facebook and Instagram". He said "the accounts which we removed today violate this policy and will not be able to be present on Facebook or Instagram". It is not the first time that Facebook has taken such action against CasaPound. In April, shortly before the European elections, the profiles of some CasaPound exponents were blocked for the same reasons.

