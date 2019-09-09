CasaPound Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked
Rome
09 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 9 - The Facebook and Instagram accounts of far-right group CasaPound were blocked on Monday. The official profiles of the movement are no longer accessible, as well as those of many national, local and provincial chiefs including candidates elected in many Italian cities. Twitter profile are still accessible, on the other hand. CasaPound is a far-right movement based in Rome which has neo-Fascist sympathies.
