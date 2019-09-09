Lunedì 09 Settembre 2019 | 17:55

Rome
CasaPound Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked

Pescara
Pescara station 'dirty bomb' scare

Rome
Minimum wage to be linked to bargaining - Catalfo

Rome
Cerciello colleague probed for not bringing gun

Rome
Conte pledges 'new season of reform' before confidence test

Milan
Milan theatre impounded for breaking building norms

Rome
Conte vows new election law, security decrees,EU pact change

Ragusa
Man stops car to ask for help, then rapes driver - police

Milan
Atlantia stock slides over concessions concerns

Catania
Singer probed for video of mafia initiation rite

Imperia
Priest overdoses on cocaine on school trip

Bari vince 2-1
Rieti-Bari, biancorossi soffrono, rimontano e vincono su rigore al 92'

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, riapre il reparto di Neonatologia al San Carlo

BariProvveditorato
Bari, 8 mln fondi per messa a norma vecchio Palagiustizia

TarantoLa scoperta
Taranto, nascondeva sul balcone droga e 13mila euro falsi: arrestato 35enne

HomeIl batterio killer
Allarme Xylella, Coldiretti: 43 nuovi ulivi infetti tra Brindisi-Taranto

FoggiaL'arresto
Foggia, ruba cellulare e scappa, inseguito dalla vittima e dai poliziotti

MateraLa foto
Daniel Craig attera a Bari, ora direzione Matera per il set di James Bond

LecceI roghi
Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

BatKarol Wojtyla
Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Rome

Minimum wage to be linked to bargaining - Catalfo

Existing law will take its course, won't be in budget-labour min

Rome, September 9 - Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said Monday that a new minimum wage must be linked to collective bargaining. "The minimum wage must be closely related to collective bargaining," she told reporters in the House during a confidence debate on the new government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte. She said the new minimum wage would not be put into the next budget, with an existing bill allowed to take its course instead. Catalfo would not be drawn upon whether the wage would be nine euros, or higher. Catalfo is a member of the senior government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The junior partner is the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The two main partners are joined in Conte's government by the small leftwing Free and Equal /LeU) party.

