Conte vows new election law, security decrees,EU pact change

Rome, September 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte vowed in his House confidence speech to cut MP numbers, bring in a new election law, change controversial security and migrant decrees and try to change the EU's stability and growth pact. Conte also vowed a budget that averts a VAT hike and cuts the tax wedge, more jobs for young people "who we must try to bring back to Italy", a boost for schools and more nurseries for working mothers, and other moves to help families. He said there would be a "progressive and inexorable revision" of motorway concessions and more investments in infrastructure. On the migrant question, he said Italy would ask Brussels for "rigour and responsibility".