Milan theatre impounded for breaking building norms

Milan, September 9 - Police on Monday impounded a Milan theatre for allegedly breaking building regulations. The Teatro Ciak has been the stage for X-Factor, among other shows and major political rallies. Theatre owners have been placed under investigation for failing to demolish unauthorized building work. The historic Milanese theatre was built in Via San Gallo in the 1970s and then moved to the Fabbrica del Vapore and finally to Viale Puglie, where it was turned into a temporary 'tensostructure' which was supposed to have been demolished in December. The city council granted a stay of execution until the end of May so that the calendar of shows could be completed. But a deadline to demolish it passed last month. The theatre has hosted rallies by many political parties including the then Northern League and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) over the years.