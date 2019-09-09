Man stops car to ask for help, then rapes driver - police

Ragusa, September 9 - A young woman was raped for hours by a man who stopped her car at night near Ragusa by pretending he needed help for his wife, investigative sources said Monday. A 26-year-old from Vittoria has been identified by the victim as her attacker and arrested 12 hours after the reported attack, which closely resembles another one he was found guilty of last year, police said. The young woman identified him through images and photos taken by video surveillance cameras in the area. She said her attacker threatened to kill her and her family if she reported the attack, investigative sources said. The man was convicted of abduction, aggravated sexual violence and robbery last year and was sentenced to four years and eight months in jail. During his appeal, his house arrest was eased to an order to stay in the same place.