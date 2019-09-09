Atlantia stock slides over concessions concerns

Milan, September 9 - Atlantia's share price on the Milan stock exchange dropped by 2% to 24.15 euros on Monday after Premier Giuseppe Conte spoke about revising Italy's highway concessions in an address to the Lower House. Atlantia subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia has been accused of failing to take the measures that would have prevented the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa last year. During the speech Conte mentioned the disaster, which claimed 43 lives, and said private companies would not get off lightly.