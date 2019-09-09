Priest overdoses on cocaine on school trip

Imperia, September 9 - A northern Italian priest has been suspended after overdosing on cocaine during a school trip. The priest from Alassio near Genoa is now in rehab after overdosing on the middle-school trip to Cremona in June. "The case was promptly addressed," Albenga-Imperia Bishop Giacomo Borghetti told ANSA. "No third parties were hurt, especially minors," he said. He said the unnamed priest was cooperating fully in his recovery.