Rome will finally get tools, powers - Raggi

Rome, September 9 - Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi said Monday the Italian capital will finally get the powers and instruments it needs under the new 5-Star-Democratic Party (M5S-PD) government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte. Conte mentioned in his confidence speech to the House Monday that the government is set to give final approval to the 'Roma Capitale' scheme to give Rome special powers and more cash. Raggi, an M5S member, said "Roma will finally have instruments and powers fir for its role as the capital of Italy". "Thank you to Premier @GiuseppeConteIT for recognising to @Roma the status it deserves. "Let's continue the process of reform together". Rome is facing a series of challenges including a trash emergency, poor public transport and roads that badly need repair.