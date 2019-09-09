Not all smokers face the same cancer risks - study

Rome, September 9 - A new personalized test will be more effective in screening patients for lung cancer, according to a study by the National Cancer Institute in Milan published Monday. The study said that the risk of getting lung cancer is not the same for heavy smokers in general, hence the importance of a personalized test. Low-dose CT scans (LDCT) and microRNA blood tests are two exams which, combined together, can be crucial for heavy smokers and other patients with a high risk of developing lung cancer, the study said.