Church installs ATM for offerings near Venice

Venice
09 Settembre 2019
Venice, September 9 - A priest near Venice has met a shortage of cash among parishioners by installing an ATM to make offerings for Mass, pay for candles and contribute to the upkeep of the church. Father Vincenzo Tosello's nickname has thus been changed from 'Don Laurea' (Father Degree - he has seven of them), to 'Don Bancomat' (Father ATM) at the church of San Giacomo in Chioggia. "I didn't invent this," he told local daily Il Gazzettino, the Curia was contacted and the vicar general proposed adopting the system on an experimental basis".
