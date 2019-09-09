Lunedì 09 Settembre 2019 | 16:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Ragusa
Man stops car to ask for help, then rapes driver - police

Man stops car to ask for help, then rapes driver - police

 
Milan
Atlantia stock slides over concessions concerns

Atlantia stock slides over concessions concerns

 
Catania
Singer probed for video of mafia initiation rite

Singer probed for video of mafia initiation rite

 
Imperia
Priest overdoses on cocaine on school trip

Priest overdoses on cocaine on school trip

 
Rome
Rome will finally get tools, powers - Raggi

Rome will finally get tools, powers - Raggi

 
Venice
Church installs ATM for offerings near Venice

Church installs ATM for offerings near Venice

 
Rome
Not all smokers face the same cancer risks - study

Not all smokers face the same cancer risks - study

 
Caserta
Three dead in road accident near Caserta

Three dead in road accident near Caserta

 
Rome
Italy to be player in 'EU renewal' - Conte

Italy to be player in 'EU renewal' - Conte

 
Rome
Salvini blasts new govt says 'real Italy' is protesting

Salvini blasts new govt says 'real Italy' is protesting

 
Cariati (Cosenza)
Man stabbed during row at baptism in critical condition

Man stabbed during row at baptism in critical condition

 

Il Biancorosso

Bari vince 2-1
Rieti-Bari, biancorossi soffrono, rimontano e vincono su rigore al 92'

Rieti-Bari, biancorossi soffrono, rimontano e vincono su rigore al 92'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariProvveditorato
Bari, 8 mln fondi per messa a norma vecchio Palagiustizia

Bari, 8 mln fondi per messa a norma vecchio Palagiustizia

 
TarantoLa scoperta
Taranto, nascondeva sul balcone droga e 13mila euro falsi: arrestato 35enne

Taranto, nascondeva sul balcone droga e 13mila euro falsi: arrestato 35enne

 
HomeIl batterio killer
Allarme Xylella, Coldiretti: 43 nuovi ulivi infetti tra Brindisi-Taranto

Allarme Xylella, Coldiretti: 43 nuovi ulivi infetti tra Brindisi-Taranto

 
FoggiaL'arresto
Foggia, ruba cellulare e scappa, inseguito dalla vittima e dai poliziotti

Foggia, ruba cellulare e scappa, inseguito dalla vittima e dai poliziotti

 
MateraLa foto
Daniel Craig attera a Bari, ora direzione Matera per il set di James Bond

Daniel Craig atterra a Bari, ora direzione Matera per il set di James Bond

 
LecceI roghi
Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

 
BatKarol Wojtyla
Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

 
PotenzaTensioni in maggioranza
La Lega attacca il governatore Bardi: fibrillazioni in Basilicata

La Lega attacca il governatore Bardi: fibrillazioni in Basilicata

 

i più letti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Caserta

Three dead in road accident near Caserta

Fourth person seriously injured

Three dead in road accident near Caserta

Caserta, September 9 - Three migrants of African origin died in a road accident in the early hours of Monday in Castel Volturno, near Caserta. The migrants were travelling on the Domiziana State highway in a car driven by a friend, who was seriously injured in the accident. According to initial investigations by traffic police, the car swerved into a ditch without crashing into another car.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati