Three dead in road accident near Caserta

Caserta
09 Settembre 2019
Caserta, September 9 - Three migrants of African origin died in a road accident in the early hours of Monday in Castel Volturno, near Caserta. The migrants were travelling on the Domiziana State highway in a car driven by a friend, who was seriously injured in the accident. According to initial investigations by traffic police, the car swerved into a ditch without crashing into another car.
